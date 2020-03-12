Bird flu cases reported in Malappuram district of Kerala

After Kozhikode in North Kerala, bird flu was reported at nearby Malappuram district also.

According to Kerala Animal Husbandry Department officials, the infection was found mainly in hens at Parappanangadi in Malappuram. Culling of birds in one-kilometre radius was being initiated.

Bird flu as reported at Kozhikode a few days back. Sale of chicken and egg in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts were likely to be banned.

Though bird deaths were reported from Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram those were not bird flu, said sources.