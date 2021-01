Amid the bird flu scare, the Goa administration on Tuesday banned transportation and entry of birds and eggs from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

According to orders issued by the North Goa and South Goa District Magistrates, the order banning the movement of birds from the two states into Goa, comes into force "with immediate effect".

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the government order states.