Birthday message by Ajit Pawar to Uddhav Thackeray sparks controversy

Hours after Maharashtra chief minister Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that he holds the “steering wheel” of the tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a message by his deputy and veteran NCP leader Ajit Pawar, sparked off a debate and controversy on social media platforms.

Thackeray, the leader of MVA, turned 60 on Monday.

At the stroke of midnight, Pawar, the deputy chief minister, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, posted a message on Twitter wishing Thackeray and put out a photo of himself at the wheels of a golf cart while Thackeray sitting next to him.

“Best wishes to the Hon. CM of Maharashtra, ShivSena Party President & Maha Vikas Aghadi Leader, Shri. Uddhav Thackeray ji. Wish you a healthy & long life! @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra,” Pawar tweeted.

Later in the evening, Pawar called on Thackeray at the latter's private bungalow Matoshree and greeted him on his birthday.

Pawar, 62, is the nephew of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA government.

It needs to be mentioned that the former chief minister and now leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has likened to call the government a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw, referring to the three ruling allies – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

However, referring to the opposition charge, Thackeray, in a two-part interview given to Shiv Sena mouthpieces – Marathi broadsheet Saamana and its Hindi tabloid version Dophar ka Saamana – has said that his government’s fate does not depend on the leader of opposition.

Said Thackeray: “We were criticised that our government is like a three-wheeler. It is okay that our government is a three-wheeler, what's more important is that it is functioning properly. The balance of a vehicle is a more important factor when riding, whether it is a two or three-wheeler, as bumps are experienced even in four-wheelers.”