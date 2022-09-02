BJP ads on BEST buses claim credit for 'hindrance-free' Hindu festival celebrations

BJP ads claim credit for 'hindrance-free' festivals

The ad has photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, apart from the BJP's 'lotus' symbol and Ganesh images

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 02 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 22:41 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party has placed advertisements on buses of the civic run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) claiming hindrances to celebrating Hindu festivals have been removed with the coming of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

Amid Ganesh festivities under way without pandemic norms, the wraparound bus advertisements are an apparent dig at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the Shiv Sena.

The advertisement has photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, apart from the BJP's 'lotus' symbol and Ganesh images. Incidentally, civic polls are likely to be held soon in Mumbai.

While BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra could not be reached for comments, another official from the undertaking said advertisements on its buses are sourced by a commercial agency contracted for the purpose.

BEST is the largest road transport utility in the city with its fleet of 3,700 buses carrying some 30 lakh passengers every day.

