BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest

BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest against state government

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 21:59 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. (AFP Photo)

 The BJP will launch "Maharashtra Bachao" agitation from Tuesday against the "complete failure" of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the COVID-19 situation has gone out of hands in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra because of the government's failure.

Fadnavis and other senior leaders, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, and others held a video conference meeting earlier in the day.

"BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials in various talukas and districts as part of the process," Patil said.

He said the party leaders and workers will stand outside their houses on May 22 with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Devendra Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray
NCP
Congress

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 