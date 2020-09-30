BJP appoints Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

BJP appoints ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 17:30 ist

The BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections, the party said in a statement.

The announcement came on a day party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders here to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP.

The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times.

The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Devendra Fadnavis
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Baby boom at Taipei Zoo lightens pandemic blues

Baby boom at Taipei Zoo lightens pandemic blues

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 