Uddhav has forfeited moral authority to govern: BJP Min

BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

The BJP was attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his 'conspicuous silence' over the matter

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 18:22 ist
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: PTI Photo

Training its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP said on Monday that he has forfeited the moral authority to govern after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to probe into allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has no moral responsibility following Deshmukh's resignation as the state home minister.

Read | Anil Deshmukh's eventful journey in Maharashtra politics hits a roadblock

So many major incidents have happened under his government, Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

"He has forfeited moral authority to govern," Prasad said, attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his "conspicuous silence" over the matter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Anil Deshmukh
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 