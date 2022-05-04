BJP behind Raj Thackeray's agitation in Maharashtra: MVA

In a strong reaction, the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation asserted that BJP was behind MNS President Raj Thackeray’s agitation and it would take Maharashtra back by five to six years.

Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil said it may push Maharashtra back by 5 to 6 years. “Raj Thackeray should think if he wants to escalate the problems of inflation, and unemployment and prohibit the investment from coming to the State by announcing such agitations,” said Patil, a senior Congressman.

“The State government and police department have been doing their work. The security of the people and ensuring that they do not face any hardship is our prime responsibility. By holding the Home department’s meeting, all steps have been taken to keep the law and order intact. We have deployed 87 units of SRPF, and 30,000 home guards to handle the situation in the wake of the call of protest given by Raj Thackeray.”

“It is BJP which used Raj Thackeray for the agitation,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

“Maharashtra is a progressive state and it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the freedom of religion that has been given to us by the Constitution,” said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

“Ever since the MVA government has come to power in the state, the BJP has been trying to destabilize the government. This is defaming Maharashtra and affecting investment and job creation. As a result, the future of the youth is at stake. Some people are trying to create unrest in Maharashtra. Attempts to bring swords and other weapons from outside the state have been exposed by the vigilance of the police.

"Some people are trying to create religious clashes but the administration is vigilant and both the government and the administration will thwart any attempt to spread unrest in the state," he added.

