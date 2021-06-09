BJP calls meeting of Gujarat MLAs over third Covid-19 wave

BJP calls meeting of Gujarat MLAs over Covid 3rd wave

BJP general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Bhupendra Yadav is also likely to visit the state in the coming days

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2021, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 03:01 ist
After being hit by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, Gujarat has been witnessing a steady drop in new cases. Credit: Reuters Photo

The ruling BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs in Gujarat on June 15 to brainstorm on measures to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19, a state party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the BJP Legislative Party has been called on June 15. All MLAs have been called for the meeting by the party," state BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.

"State BJP president C R Paatil and chief minister Vijay Rupani will guide MLAs on what to do if a third wave of Covid-19 strikes Gujarat," he said.

He said Yadav is likely to visit the state, but his programme is not yet finalised.

After being hit by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, Gujarat has been witnessing a steady drop in new cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 695 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, the health department said. 

