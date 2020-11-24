BJP claims Thackeray sarkar to collapse; saffron party 'daydreaming,' say MVA leaders

Ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s first anniversary, the BJP has claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation would collapse soon on its own.

However, the three-party alliance involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has dismissed the statements of top BJP leaders as a dream of the BJP and asserted that the MVA government will last its full term

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, assumed the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28 last year after breaking ties with BJP, its saffron ally of three decades, and joining hands with the Congress-NCP combine.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil-Danve said the BJP government will be formed in the state in the next two to three months. The statement comes in the backdrop of elections for six seats to the Maharashtra Legislative Council that is scheduled for December 1.

"I will tell you clearly. In the coming two to three months, our government is being formed in Maharashtra and you should remember that," Danve said. "I will not tell you how we will form the government. I will tell them (MVA) after it happens. We are only waiting for existing elections to get over," he added.

Similar indications also came from Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar. “Let the results come…you will see that the government will collapse,” said Darekar.

Asked about Danve’s statement, Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, said: “This is an unnatural alliance of the three parties… I am not giving dates… We are playing the role of an effective Opposition, but let me assure you the moment the government collapses, an effective and alternative government would be in place.”

MVA leaders, however, dismissed the treats. “They are daydreaming… The government will last its full term,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab, who is a close Thackeray aide.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “We will complete the full five-year term and send the BJP home in Maharashtra for 25 years. We are not worried about threats of CBI and ED.” Similar sentiments were echoed by senior NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Revenue Minister and state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat also assured that the government is safe.