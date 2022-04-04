BJP, Congress chiefs lock horns in Kolhapur

A war-of-words has broken out between Maha Vikas Aghadi partner Congress and opposition BJP with the latter’s state president Chandrakant Patil issuing a veiled threat to voters in Kolhapur.

The bye-elections to Kolhapur North are scheduled on April 12 and campaigning is at its peak.

Over the weekend, Patil, a former revenue minister, who hails from Kolhapur, claimed that some voters are being transferred money by Congress through a digital payment system. However, he refrained voters from doing so or else action would follow from the Enforcement Directorate.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, however, hit back at him. “After threatening the opposition, now the BJP is using the ED to threaten the voters in the state,” he said.

Patole said that it is very unfortunate that Patil has threatened the voters in Kolhapur about ED raids on them.

He said that the BJP is scared that its voter base has shrunk. “The people of Maharashtra have shown the BJP its place in the local body elections,” said Patole.

“In the last seven years, the misuse of ED, IT and CBI has increased in the non-BJP states. Ever since the BJP has been ousted from power in the state, their mental balance has deteriorated. Out of this frustration, they are creating an atmosphere of fear by misusing the central investigative machinery,” he added.

The bye-elections in this important Western Maharashtra seat have been necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, who passed away on December 2, 2021, because of Covid-19 related complications.

While the Congress had fielded Jayshree Jadhav, the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, the BJP has given a ticket to Satyajit Kadam who is the nephew of former legislator and veteran politician Mahadeorao Mahadik.

It may be recalled that during the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Chandrakant Jadhav had defeated two-time Shiv Sena legislator Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is currently the executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Planning Board. Kshirsagar was keen to contest the polls but Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray decided to concede the seat to Congress as it had its MLA there.

