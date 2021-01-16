BJP demands Dhananjay Munde's resignation over rape charge

BJP tells Dhananjay Munde to quit over rape charge

"He must immediately resign from the Cabinet,” state BJP president and former revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 18:33 ist
High-profile NCP leader and Maharashtra’s social justice and special assistance minister Dhananjay Munde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP on Saturday reiterated the demand for resignation of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who has been accused of rape.

"He must immediately resign from the Cabinet,” state BJP president and former revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

According to him, Munde himself has confessed to having a relationship outside marriage.

“Munde does not have a moral right to be in the government,” Patil said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP leadership including party supremo Sharad Pawar have decided to take a call once the police probe is over.

The sister of the lady with whom Munde was in a relationship, has accused the minister of rape.

However, the woman who made the accusations has now tweeted: “Do one thing, you all decide together. If even those who know me are making false allegations when there is no information, then make a decision together. I will withdraw as you all wish.”

