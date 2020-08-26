BJP demands discussion on drug mafia-Bollywood nexus

With the drugs angle surfacing vis-à-vis the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the BJP on Wednesday demanded a discussion on the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus during the forthcoming session of the Maharashtra legislature.

BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam made the demand, and it comes just ahead of the two-day monsoon session slated to be held on 7-8 September in Mumbai.

Kadam has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a thorough probe and discussion in the legislature.

“Who are the big people of Bollywood who are taking drugs, who are the people from the business world who are taking drugs…it is serious if drugs are being sold on the streets of Mumbai,” Kadam said.

“This is extremely serious and no other actor or political leaders who are basically icons for youth should indulge in drug intake. Such political leaders and actors who consume drugs should quit public life,” he said and wanted to know how all these points did not surface when Mumbai police was probing. "Which politician they wanted to protect," he wanted to know.

Kadam’s demand came a couple of days after BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy claimed that on the day Sushant Singh Rajput died, a drug dealer met him.

“In Sushant case, a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why?” Swamy said.

In the wake of drugs angle surfacing in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has initiated its own independent probe beside the ongoing separate investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

WhatsApp chats of Reha Chakraborty, the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput reveals discussion on drugs.

Rhea’s chat with on Jaya Saha led the agencies to focus on the drugs angle. "Also I'm sending across the CBD oil to Waterstone….Use 4 drops in coffee, tea, or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in," reads Saha's text message to Rhea.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the allegations, saying that “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She is ready for a blood test.”