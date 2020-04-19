BJP demands high-level probe into Palghar mob-lynching

A couple of days after the mob-lynching incident in Palghar in which one driver and two saints of Juna-Akhada were killed, BJP on Sunday demanded a high-level probe.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking and inhuman.

"It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too," he said. Fadnavis urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vilas Aghadi government to conduct a detailed probe.

"I urge the State Government to immediately set up a high-level enquiry and ensure that people who are responsible for this are brought to justice at the earliest," he said.

Mumbai BJP General Secretary Amarjeet Mishra said that while the attack was taking place, police remained a mute spectator. "The government must go to the roots. The insensitive policemen must be dismissed," he said.

A huge mob of 150-plus, in the Gadchinchale village in the Palghar district, attacked the vehicle in which the victims were travelling from Nashik to Surat on Thursday night, suspecting them to be thieves. Some policemen too were injured.

The Kasa police station has registered a case on Friday and arrested over 100 persons who have been remanded to police custody.

The victims were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj(30), Chikne Maharaj Kalpvirkshagiri (70) and driver Nilesh Telwade (30). The incident took place around 120 kms from downtown Mumbai.