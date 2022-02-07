BJP demands Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park

A day after Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai, the BJP has demanded a befitting memorial at the same place in honour of the Nightingale of India.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has made a formal pitch and shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“After India's greatest singer Lata Mangeshkar has been laid to rest at the Shivaji Park, a more fitting tribute to the nation's pride will be to have a memorial dedicated to Lata Didi ji at the very same iconic ground,” Kadam said.

“This has been a growing chorus amongst millions of Lata ji’s fans worldwide. A memorial can serve as an emotional place where fans can pay homage to her,” he added.

However, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Building a memorial to Lata Mangeshkar is not an easy task. She was not a politician. Lata Didi belongs to us, belongs to the country and belongs to the world. Therefore, it will be noted globally, such a memorial will be erected in Maharashtra to commemorate Lata Didi. The Government of Maharashtra and the Central Government will definitely consider it.”

