BJP distances itself from Narayan Rane’s statement 

The BJP has distanced itself from Narayan Rane’s 'slap' remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but came to the defence of the Union MSMEs Minister who is now facing multiple FIRs and has been arrested.

The Saffron party also made it clear that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra would continue as per the chalked out plan if he were arrested.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil came to his defence.

“We do not support the statement made by Rane saheb but as a party we are with him as the (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is trying to victimise him…we are fully with Narayanrao Rane,” he said.

“We have to be cautious when speaking about the Chief Minister, we have to exercise restrain…but if Maharashtra Chief Minister forgets the Amrut Mahotsav of India’s Independence so anyone can get annoyed,” Fadnavis said.

However, he went on to add that the way the multiple FIRs are filed against him was not at all proper. “Police have started from Nashik, Pune,” he said.

“First of all, this does not constitute a cognizable office, but attempts are being made to make it a cognizable office under the IT Act…but still even if it is made cognizable, you have to send notice and hear the person and then act further,” he said.

He also said that the government should show guts in acting against student's leader Sharjeel Usmani, who speaks against Hindus and goes away.

Fadnavis accused the MVA government of misusing the police. “For five years, I have worked with Maharashtra Police and I am proud of them, but the way it is being misused is shocking,” he said and referred to the cases against TV journalist-editor Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut.

“I am not threatening, I am advising the police…please act as per law…for one offence you take three FIRs in three places…you know where are those (policemen) who did not act as per law,” he said which was an apparent reference to policeman Sachin Vaze.

“I appeal to our party workers to maintain calm but if our offices are targeted we will not sit back,” he said and added that if the BJP offices are targeted, he himself and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar would stage a dharna.

Chandrakant Patil said that it was misuse of power.

“You cannot arrest a central minister,” he said. “Every one has a style of speaking….we have Raosaheb Danve-Patil, who has his own style… Rane saheb has it own style…but if any objectionable word comes out…will you go out at arrest him?” he asked.

Patil also referred to an old rally in Pandharpur when Thackeray referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “chor”.