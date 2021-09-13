BJP fires salvo at NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

In another attempt to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the opposition BJP on Monday fired a salvo at rural development minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif accusing him and his family of a scam involving the laundering of Rs 127 crore.

Senior BJP leader and former Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya launched a barrage of allegations against Mushrif.

“Mushrif has indulged in corrupt practices including money laundering, holding benami entities through his family members and family companies,” Somaiya told a news conference.

Meanwhile, NCP chief spokesperson and state’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik refuted the allegations saying that the allegations are with a political motive and there is no truth in it.

Mushrif, a senior leader from Kolhapur, threatened a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Somaiya.

“Mushrif and family have indulged into creating dozens of webs of companies having transactions with Kolkata-based shell companies also. Financial transactions shown in their bank accounts receiving income from those companies which did not exist,” he said, naming several companies and entities linked to them. “They have several shell companies, benami properties,” he said.

Somaiya has already filed a complaint and submitted documents with Income Tax authorities in Mumbai and is in the process of giving documents to the Enforcement Directorate. “I will also be visiting New Delhi and meeting officials of the Finance Ministry,” he said.

