BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maharashtra home minister, Mumbai police commissioner

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 16:59 ist
File Photo of BJP leader Ashish Shelar addressing media in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday.

The Bandra (west) MLA stated in his letters that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members. Shelar, a former minister, has submitted details of the two phone numbers from which he received the threat calls and requested the police to do the needful.

The official, however, didn't elaborate on the reason for Shelar receiving the threat. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about "corruption" in (state) government. "Ashish Shelar often takes a stand against the government and bring out corruption. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously," the former chief minister told reporters. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 