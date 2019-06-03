BJP MLA kicks woman for demanding water, apologises

BJP MLA from Naroda Balram Thawani allegedly kicked a woman in full public view outside his office. The act has been captured in a video purportedly showing Thawani shouting at the woman and kicking her. The woman is said to be part of a group of protesters who were agitating outside Thawani's office demanding water supply.

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

The video shows Thawani and his aides kicking the woman who had already fallen on the ground. The woman, identified as Nitu, and about 20 others women had gone to Thawani's office demanding water supply. Nitu is said to be associated with Nationalist Congress Party who was raising the issue of lack of water in the locality.

The video, said to be shot sometime on Sunday evening, has gone viral. Late in the night, Thawani apologized and said that he was provoked.

However, a number of activists and politicians including Jignesh Mevani have criticised the BJP MLA's act and sought police action against him. Mevani tweeted that Thawani should be arrested immediately. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-4, Niraj Badgujar, said that "no one has approached the police as yet."

In the meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya in a statement said that "the incident is shameful. Soon after the video surfaced, the state party chief Jitu Vaghani called up Thawani and sought explanation. This is certainly not a way to treat people. This is an unfortunate incident."