BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea rejected in alleged attempt to murder case

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an alleged attempt to murder case registered in Sindhudurg.

Nitesh is the son of Narayan Rane, who is minister of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) in the Narendra Modi government.

The junior Rane was booked for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, 2021, Parab, a Kankavli resident, had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh.’

A case was registered against him under sections 307 and 120 (B) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the Sindhudurg district court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Nitesh.

Rane’s counsel Niteen Pradhan had argued that the FIR was registered with the sole aim of preventing Rane's participation in the Sindhudurg Co-operative Bank district elections that were to be held on December 30, 2021.

Maharashtra government’s special counsel Sudeep Pasbola opposed the bail plea.

