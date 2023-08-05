BJP MLA says Maharashtra govt has 'Hindutva leaning', warns Ahmednagar cop during rally against 'love jihad'

Asserting that the Maharashtra government had "Hindutva leaning", BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Saturday accused a top police official from Ahmednagar district of threats and foisting cases in an alleged incident of "love jihad" there.

Love jihad is a term used by right wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

Leading a 'Hindu Janakrosh' rally, Rane asked if this was Pakistan or Congress rule or whether Uddhav Thackeray was still the state's chief minister.

Slamming some "rotten mangoes" for maligning the police force, the MLA from Kankavli in the state's Konkan region issued a warning to Ahmednagar Additional Superintendent of Police Swati Bhor.

"Additional SP Swati Bhor, who will come to save you? Don't we know what are you doing with our boys? You think the Home minister doesn't have the information on what you do?" Rane alleged.

"You forcibly book cases against our boys and threaten them. This (state) government is of Hindutva leaning. We get all the information and if it reaches us then it will reach Devendra ji," Rane said.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis handles the Home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government.

Incidentally, BJP MLC Prasad Lad had raised the alleged incident in Ahmednagar during the Monsoon session of the Legislative Council that ended on August 4 and had sought a law against "love jihad".