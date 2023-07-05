BJP most corrupt party, uses ICE: Supriya Sule

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP working president Supriya Sule said that the BJP is the “most corrupt party” in India and is trying to finish off other political parties using all means at its disposal.

“They said - ‘na khaunga, na knane dunga’…they called NCP as the ‘naturally corrupt party’…but today they have gulped the 'naturally corrupt party',” Sule said adding that the NCP and her father and party supremo Sharad Pawar had always worked for the welfare of the people.

Also Read | War of nerves among NCP camps as uncle vs nephew clash intensifies

“That’s why today, I am levelling this charge – that the BJP is the country’s ‘most corrupt party’ in India,” she said.

On cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's advice to his uncle Sharad Pawar to sit at home considering his age and guide the youngsters, Sule said there are several examples of several octogenarian personalities who are still going strong. “There are many people like Pawar Saheb who are working - Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Warren Buffet and Dr Farooq Abdullah,” she said and made it clear that insults to her father would not be tolerated.

She also reiterated that the BJP is trying to finish off political parties which she described as ICE. “Yes…ICE….it stands for Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate…and people are saying this,” said Sule, the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati.