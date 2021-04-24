BJP mounts pressure on Shiv Sena, demands action against Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab

The BJP on Saturday stepped up its demand for action against Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs and Transport Minister Anil Parab, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The demand surfaced hours after the CBI raided former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's house in Nagpur.

It may be recalled that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze had made a handwritten application before a special NIA court alleging that Deshmukh and Parab were asking him to extort money.

Read: CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Besides, he had also claimed that Darshan Ghodawat, a person close to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also approached him, asking him to extort money.

“Now that investigations have started against Deshmukh, we demand that there should be a CBI probe against Prarab and Ghodawat,” said state BJP President Chandrakant Patil.

“CBI is in action….after Deshmukh would be Parab,” said senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, urging that other agencies like the NIA, IT, ED, and SFIO should join the investigation.

After Vaze had made the charges, Parab, a senior Shiv Sena leader, has denied the allegations swearing by his two daughters and late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.