BJP, MVA spar over detention of Sanjay Raut

Targeting Raut, BJP leaders said that if Raut is clean, he has nothing to worry about

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 31 2022, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 21:04 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI file photo

Amid the BJP vs Maha Vikas Aghadi clash over Enforcement Directorate's detention of Sanjay Raut, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said only the Shiv Sena leader would be able to tell more as to why he was being targeted.

“Many people got notices from the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Only Raut will be able to tell why the probe agency (ED) wants to investigate him repeatedly," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, targeting Raut, BJP leaders said that if Raut is clean, he has nothing to worry about.

Read | Will die but won't surrender; ED has false evidence: Sanjay Raut

“Many people face investigations….Prime Minister Narendra Modi also faced investigations when he was Gujarat Chief Minister…(former Leader of Opposition and now Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis too faced investigations…there is nothing to worry is things are clean,” said senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had opened floodgates of allegations against MVA leaders, said: “hisab toh dena padega…he will become a neighbour of Nawab Malik in jail.”

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The BJP wants to silence the Opposition parties with such action.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that the issue would be raised in the Parliament.

