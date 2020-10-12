BJP protests across Maharashtra over atrocities on women

The Maharashtra unit of BJP on Monday staged "aakrosh" (anger) protests across the state against "rising atrocities" on women.

State BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil led the protest in Pune, senior leader Ashish Shelar in Thane, while others took part in Parbhani, Jalna, Solapur, etc.

"Took part in the Aakrosh protest in Thane as part of BJP's protests in each district of Maharashtra against the rising atrocities against women in the state and submitted a memorandum to the district collector," Shelar, a former state minister, tweeted.