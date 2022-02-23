BJP puts pressure on MVA

Hours after Nawab Malik was arrested, the BJP continued to mount pressure on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government raising the issue of 19 bungalows allegedly owned by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family at Korlai in Raigad district and named his close aide and state transport minister Anil Parab as the next target.

The BJP last year managed to extract the resignation of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh as the state home minister - who was later arrested by the ED - while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod had to resign as the forest minister over allegations vis-a-vis the death of TikTok star Pooja Chavan.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that there are many more ministers who would have to resign.

“After Anil Deshmukh, it is Nawab Malik and then Anil Parab. Uddhav Thackeray will have to pay for the scams,” state BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said.

Patil went on to add: “One minister (Rathod) had to resign because of a suicide while a former state home minister (Deshmukh) is in jail. The former Mumbai Police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) was wanted and there are cases against him now. The state DGP had to tender his resignation. Another minister has a resort worth Rs 100 crore. How many names should I take?…One minister has two wives against the Hindu code.”

Patil had already indicated that the BJP would raise the issue of the death of Disha Salian during the budget session next month. “Don’t worry. All the evidence will come out….who was involved, who will have to go to jail…. What exactly happened in the Disha Salian case is currently confined but it will come out after 7 March,” Patil said,

Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane had been claiming that the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases were linked and both were murdered by the same set of people.

