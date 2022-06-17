BJP reaches out to Uddhav Thackeray on Presidential polls

The BJP’s top leadership has reached out to Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of Presidential polls.

On Thursday evening, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Thackeray.

Singh and BJP president JP Nadda are among those who are engaging other political parties seeking support for NDA’s candidate.

“Senior BJP leaders are in touch with Thackeray,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut told reporters on Friday.

While being within the NDA coalition, the Shiv Sena broke ranks with BJP and had supported Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee - the two Congress-UPA nominees for successive Presidential polls, in 2007 and 2012, respectively.

The Shiv Sena supported Patil as she hailed from Maharashtra while Mukherjee for his merit.

Patil had defeated Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, a BJP veteran and three-time Rajasthan chief minister while Mukherjee defeated PA Sangma, a former Lok Sabha speaker.

However, in 2017, when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power in Maharashtra, it supported BJP-NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

During October-November, 2019, the Shiv Sena broke its three-decade-old relationship with BJP and joined ranks with NCP and Congress and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shiv Sena was keen that NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of MVA, contest the polls as a candidate of the united opposition, however, the four-time Maharashtra chief minister and a three-term union minister, has turned the proposal down.

“West Bengal chief minister and AITMC founder Mamata Banerjee is trying hard for a consensus candidate from the opposition. If Pawar saheb would have contested we would have received support from various quarters. Now that he has turned it down, new names are being looked into,” said Raut.

“If you look at the pan-India arithmetic, both sides are equally poised…if Pawar saheb had contested, many would have supported,” he said.

“(As of now) Mamata Banerjee is in touch with Thackeray, as well as BJP leaders (on the issue of Presidential polls),” he said.

"The preparations (by opposition) should have started six months in advance," he added.