BJP shocks MVA with win to additional candidate

Midway around its term, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sharad Pawar-crafted Maha Vikas Aghadi government got a shocker when the BJP secured the win of its additional candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

Elections were held for six vacancies and seven candidates were in fray.

All the BJP candidates - Piyush Goyal, Dr Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won the elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi winners are - Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Praful Patel (NCP) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress).

The second candidate of the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Pawar, lost the polls.

From the beginning it was clear that the battle was between Mahadik, a former Kolhapur MP and Pawar, the Shiv Sena district President from Kolhapur.

“We never fought the election for the sake of contest but to win it,” said Leader of Opposition and former two-time Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spearheaded the BJP win.

“We predicted that the four candidates would win. What went wrong would surely be studied,” said Congress Legislature Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

From the results and initial assessment, it appears that Independents and smaller parties destroyed Shiv Sena's dream of winning second Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra.