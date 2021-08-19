BJP stages show of strength ahead of BMC polls

With the mega Mumbai civic polls just months away, the BJP on Thursday staged a mammoth show of strength in Mumbai vowing to end the quarter-century rule and dominance of its erstwhile ally Shiv Sena in the civic body.

The elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to be keenly contested as the BJP is using all its might to take on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

On Narayan Rane's arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, he was welcomed by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and other top leaders.

“We will win the BMC elections…we will end the sins they (Shiv Sena) committed over the last three decades,” said Union Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane as he embarked on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

It needs to be mentioned that Rane, a grassroots firebrand leader, is Uddhav Thackeray's bete noire.

While in Shiv Sena, he started as a Corporator in the BMC and rose to become the Chief Minister and later Leader of Opposition. However, owing to differences with Uddhav, he was expelled by late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, after which he joined Congress. A few years ago, he joined the BJP.

“I became a minister because of the blessings of people of the state…I pledge my ministry to you….I will work to generate employment opportunities,” he said.

“Uddhav Thackeray is leading the state of Maharashtra towards demolition. Through Jan Ashirwad Yatra, we begin the process of change to provide people with a good government led by BJP,” said Rane, who is known as the Konkan strongman.

On Friday, he is expected to address a news conference after which he will embark on a tour of the Konkan region - passing through Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

All four newly-inducted ministers from Maharashtra who were recently inducted into the Narendra Modi government — Rane, Kapil Patil, Bhagwat Karad and Bharati Pawar — are conducting yatras.

“I have been given an opportunity by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah to serve you,” he said and also thanked Fadnavis and Darekar.

To a question on the Shiv Sena leader's comments that political gatherings must be avoided in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rane said: "Those who have come to power through backdoors should not preach and teach us. Seeing the response to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, one must understand their days are just numbered.”

Allies for nearly three decades, the Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and keep the BJP out of power in the state.

The forthcoming elections to the BMC and over a dozen big corporations including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati would be a “mini-Vidhan Sabha” of sorts.

While the BJP has started preparations, the Congress is likely to go alone even as the Shiv Sena-NCP are expected to forge an alliance.

