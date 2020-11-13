BJP targets Maharashtra government over closing of Disha Salian death case

BJP targets MVA over closing of Disha Salian death case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 13 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 16:48 ist
Narayan Rane and his son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had been claiming that that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian were murdered. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP on Friday questioned the move to close the Disha Salian death case.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and his son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had been claiming that that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian were murdered.

The father-son duo had also dragged the name of Thackeray’s son and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray into the entire episode.

On Friday, the junior Rane once again raked up the issue posing a series of questions.

“So the Disha Salian case is apparently going to be closed because there are no proofs found by the police!?” Nitesh said.

“Then why was the investigation officer changed twice? Why is Rohan Rai still absconding? Why has her building watchman from that night disappeared? Why her post-mortem report not out yet?” he wanted to know.

In the past, the Ranes have demanded that Rohan Rai, the fiancé of Disha Salian be grilled.

In a three-part tweet, Nitesh also asked: “Are the mobile tower locations of that night checked? Why is the police in a hurry to shut the case without an investigation?  There is something fishy in all this for sure. And, we are watching it very closely! Hope the police do not want to get embarrassed later if proofs come out!.”

Nitesh also claimed that “someone from the forensic lab” has shown him some details of the forensic report which clearly doesn’t show it was a case of suicide so why is the police rushing to close the case.

While Disha, a resident of Shivaji Park in Dadar, was found dead on 8-9 June midnight at the Galaxy Regent building complex in Malvani in Malad where her live-in partner Rohan Rai used to stay, Sushant was found dead in his rented duplex accommodation at Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra on 14 June.

Narayan Rane
Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi

