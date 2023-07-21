Maharashtra BJP to appoint 50K ‘sevaks’ for patients

BJP to appoint 50,000 ‘rugna sevaks’ in Maharashtra to serve patients

This initiative will be flagged off on Saturday on occasion of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ birthday.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 12:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the party will appoint 50,000 ‘rugna sevaks’ to serve patients and people needing medical assistance.

This initiative will be flagged off on Saturday on occasion of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ birthday, Bawankule told reporters here. A rugna sevak will be appointed at each of the 28,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra and also in civic body wards in the state, he said.

All of them will begin service of the people within a year, he added.

Referring to the loss of lives in the landlside at a village in Raigad district, Bawankule said BJP workers and supporters should refrain from putting up banners, posters, hoardings and firework display on Fadnavis’ birthday.

Bawankule asked BJP workers to celebrate the birthday as ‘seva din’.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
BJP
Devendra Fadnavis
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 