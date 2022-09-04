BJP to challenge Shiv Sena’s numero uno position in Mumbai

With the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena divided, the BJP is challenging the supremacy of the Thackeray-family in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the biggest and richest civic bodies in India. The BJP has the support of Eknath Shinde, who once held an important position in Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena has been controlling the BMC for over quarter of a century - a record of sorts by a regional party in India.

The elections to the BMC and other civic bodies of the Mumbai metropolitan region are just months away.

The BJP and Shinde-faction of Shiv Sena would contest the polls together. They are trying to rope in MNS President Raj Thackeray to join hands with them.

Raj is the estranged cousin of Uddhav - and their political rift is almost two-decades-old.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are keen on contesting the civic polls together, however, the Congress is not on the same page.

The Shiv Sena has constantly been No. 1 in the BMC - 1997 (103 seats), 2002 (97 seats), 2007 (84 seats), 2012 (75 seats) and 2017 (84 seats).

If one looks in detail the party position in 2017 polls, Shiv Sena leads the tally with 84 followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (82) Congress (31), Nationalist Congress Party (9), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (7), Samajwadi Party (6), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (2) and others (6). This translates to the fact that the difference between tally of the Shiv Sena and BJP - the two former saffron allies - is just two seats.

The split in the Shiv Sena - based on the results of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls of 2019 is clear: 12 of the 19 MPs and 40 of the 55 MLAs are with the rebel Shinde-faction.

When BJP’s top brass including Fadnavis, Maharashtra unit President Chandrashekar Bawankule and his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil and others meet Shah, they will get a directive on what needs to be done in the next couple of months.