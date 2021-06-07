BJP to hold demonstrations across Rajasthan against suspension of Jaipur GMC Mayor

The Rajasthan government has suspended the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councillors for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner, drawing flak from the BJP which has decided to hold statewide demonstrations against the action.

The Congress government has also decided to conduct a judicial inquiry in the matter.

The Department of local self-governance issued the orders on Sunday night suspending mayor Somya Gurjar, and councillors Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (all three from the BJP), and Shankar Sharma (independent) for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing the commissioner.

The alleged incident happened on Friday when the commissioner, Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, had gone to the mayor's chamber to attend a meeting on a matter related to the company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.

During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between the two and the commissioner, a civil servant, got up to leave midway. In the middle of this, the councillors allegedly manhandled and abused him.

Condemning the action against the four, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party "will fight for justice"

"The suspension of the mayor and the councillors is unfortunate. This will lead to the fall of the Congress," he said.

Poonia termed the action against the elected mayor and three councillors as unfortunate and undemocratic and the party will hold demonstrations across the state on Tuesday.

“The law and order situation has deteriorated. The government does not take such prompt action when a gang rape occurs. The Congress was not able to digest the victory of the BJP in the Jaipur greater municipal corporation elections and, therefore, was discriminating against the municipal corporation,” he alleged.

He charged that the government took one-sided action and the mayor and councillors were not even given the chance to present their side.

“The government took quick action and they were not even given the chance to present their side. We will fight legally as well as politically against the government,” he told reporters on Monday.

The saffron party leader said disagreements between public representatives and officers do happen but this action was unprecedented.

Poonia said the BJP will be holding protests in all the wards of Jaipur this evening.

"Similar protests will be held across the state on Tuesday while following Covid related guidelines,” he said.

He said the opposition party will launch a mass movement against the Congress government once the Covid situation is normalised.

