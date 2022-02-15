BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt, alleges Sanjay Raut

BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt, alleges Raut

  Feb 15 2022
  updated: Feb 15 2022

The BJP is misusing central agencies to topple the government in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said even as he launched a scathing attack against leaders of his party’s former ally. 

Raut specifically targeted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya. 

Raut also targeted BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alias Bharatiya saying that he was the blue-eyed boy of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

He also refuted allegations that the Thackeray family owns 19 bungalows in Korlai in the Raigad district. “If you can prove that the Thackeray family has bungalows in Korlai, I will quit politics,” he said. 

In the no-holds-barred news conference, Raut also named a milkman from Haryana, who owns properties to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore and wanted to know his links with Maharashtra.

