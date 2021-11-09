BJP vs NCP tussle continues: Devendra Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik has underworld links

Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik has underworld links

Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photos

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused senior NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of having links with the underworld.

Fadnavis said that he would be submitting documents to appropriate competent authorities and demanded a probe into it.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, named Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel alias Salim Patel - both linked to the gang controlled by Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim, to be having links with Nawab Malik.

Sardar Khan was a close aide of Tiger Memon, the mastermind of the March 12, 1993 blasts, and was convicted by a special TADA Court to life imprisonment, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Salim Patel was the frontman, bodyguard, and driver of Hasina Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim.

“Solidus Investment is Nawab Malik’s company and land was purchased from these underworld criminals. Nearly 3 acre land at LBS Road in Kurla got purchased only for Rs 20 lakh as against the original value of Rs 3 crore,” Fadnavis said and shared the documents related to the land deals.

“Why do you do business with underworld people…why do you do business with killers of Mumbai?,” Fadnavis asked, referring to the serial blasts in which 257 people were killed and 713 persons were injured besides damage to property worth Rs 27 crore.

"This is not Salim-Javed story….this is not a post-interval film… but a very serious matter of national importance,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that he would be handing over the relevant documents to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Malik is expected to address a news conference around 2 pm.

