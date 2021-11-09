BJP vs NCP tussle continues: Devendra Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik, son have underworld links

In the latest war of words between the BJP and the NCP, former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained his guns on Nawab Malik, claiming that the NCP leader and his son have links with people from the underworld.
Stating that he has evidence to prove his claims, Fadnavis alleged that Malik has links with the 1993 blast convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.
#Maharashtra
LOP @Dev_Fadnavis accuses @nawabmalikncp of alleged links with underworld #Mumbai @DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) November 9, 2021
Fadnavis further alleged that the land for Nawab Malik’s company Solidus was purchased from underworld criminals at dirt-cheap price.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads
Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger
Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel
These super-pollutants are burning up the planet