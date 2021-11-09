Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik has underworld links

BJP vs NCP tussle continues: Devendra Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik, son have underworld links

DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 13:26 ist
Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photos

In the latest war of words between the BJP and the NCP, former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained his guns on Nawab Malik, claiming that the NCP leader and his son have links with people from the underworld. 

Stating that he has evidence to prove his claims, Fadnavis alleged that Malik has links with the 1993 blast convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. 

Fadnavis further alleged that the land for Nawab Malik’s company Solidus was purchased from underworld criminals at dirt-cheap price.

More to follow...

