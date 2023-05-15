BJP will face Karnataka like defeat in other states: NCP

BJP will face K'taka like defeat in other states: NCP

According to him, like Karnataka the people of Maharashtra are also fed up with corruption

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 15 2023, 19:40 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 19:40 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Couple of days after BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Monday said that the saffron party would meet the same fate in other states. 

“Karnataka has outrightly rejected BJP which has faced a huge embarrassment by losing almost 50 per cent of its seats in the Assembly elections,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. 

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by Punjab court over Bajrang Dal remark
 

“The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who  campaigned extensively seems to have cut no ice with the electorate and this should be interpreted as the falling image of the Prime Minister,” he said. 

According to him, like Karnataka the people of Maharashtra are also fed up with corruption and the party would campaign extensively to expose the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. 

“The people of Karnataka have chosen secular forces and this same trend will continue in other states where elections are due in the coming months,” Tapase said. 

