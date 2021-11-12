BJP will 'uproot' MVA govt in Maharashtra through democratic process: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically. Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year.
“The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process," he said. "We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment,” Nadda added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate
Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid
'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club
COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised
Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs
Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole
DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!