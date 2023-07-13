BJP to win 152+ seats, NDA over 200: Maharashtra BJP

BJP will win 152 plus seats, NDA more than 200: Maharashtra BJP chief

Talking to reporters in Bhiwandi in Thane district, Bawankule said that the NDA-MahaYuti would have numbers never seen before

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Thane,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:12 ist
BJP flag. Credit: PTI Photo

In a statement that could have a bearing on the seat-sharing talks among the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday claimed that the party is targeting to win 152-plus seats while the NDA’s tally would be more than 200 in the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises of 288 seats.

The Mahayuti as of now comprises of 10 parties - BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group, Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led NCP, Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Prof Jogendra Kawad-led People’s Republican Party, late Vinayak Mete-founded Shiv Sangram, Sulekha Kumbhare-led Bahujan Republican Ekta Manch, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sangathana, Jansurajya Party and Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.

Also Read | Is BJP on a weak wicket in Maharashtra?

As of now, the BJP has 105 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 40 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has around 36-40.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwandi in Thane district, Bawankule, an MLC and former minister, said that the NDA-MahaYuti would have numbers never seen before.

“The BJP would win 152-plus seats…we have a good strike rate and aim to win 80 per cent seats that we would contest. The  NDA-MahaYuti would win 200 plus seats,” he said, adding that under Devendra Fadnavis, now Deputy Chief Minister, the BJP’s “strike rate” has been very good in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“There would be no controversy, no impact on the seats of either Shiv Sena or NCP… we have planned in such a way,” he added.

Neither the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nor the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has commented on Bawankule’s statement.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said: “We would win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra while in the country, we would cross 350.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Ajit Pawar
Devendra Fadnavis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 