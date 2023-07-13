BJP will win 152 plus seats, NDA more than 200: Maharashtra BJP chief

In a statement that could have a bearing on the seat-sharing talks among the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday claimed that the party is targeting to win 152-plus seats while the NDA’s tally would be more than 200 in the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises of 288 seats.

The Mahayuti as of now comprises of 10 parties - BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group, Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led NCP, Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Prof Jogendra Kawad-led People’s Republican Party, late Vinayak Mete-founded Shiv Sangram, Sulekha Kumbhare-led Bahujan Republican Ekta Manch, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sangathana, Jansurajya Party and Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.

As of now, the BJP has 105 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 40 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has around 36-40.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwandi in Thane district, Bawankule, an MLC and former minister, said that the NDA-MahaYuti would have numbers never seen before.

“The BJP would win 152-plus seats…we have a good strike rate and aim to win 80 per cent seats that we would contest. The NDA-MahaYuti would win 200 plus seats,” he said, adding that under Devendra Fadnavis, now Deputy Chief Minister, the BJP’s “strike rate” has been very good in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“There would be no controversy, no impact on the seats of either Shiv Sena or NCP… we have planned in such a way,” he added.

Neither the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nor the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has commented on Bawankule’s statement.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said: “We would win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra while in the country, we would cross 350.”