BJP will won both Lok Sabha seats in Goa in 2024: C T Ravi

The BJP will win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party’s national general secretary and state in-charge CT Ravi said on Thursday, adding that the Congress’ penchant for dynasty would lead the party to its doom.

“Congress doesn’t have niti (policy), neta (leader) and niyat (intention). We will win both seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Goa… We will cross 400 across India. Because of niti, neta, niyat. The Congress is connected with dynasty, we are connected with development,” Ravi told reporters here.

The central BJP official is in Goa to prepare the groundwork for the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

“Earlier there was policy paralysis, today is not there. In the ease of doing business (index) India has risen from ranking 142 before 2014 to 63 now,” he also said.

He also said that the BJP government at the Centre had extended the web of connectivity in the country citing the example of the regime of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, who headed a National Democratic Alliance government.

“When Atalji was in power from 1998 to 2004, during that time connectivity of the nation was expanded. Telephone connectivity was sped up. Even television connectivity prospered during Atalji's reign. Before that, there was only Doordarshan. Only three to four programs were shown then. Today, if you hold a remote, you can access 300 to 500 channels,” he said.

He also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, India was emerging as a global leader.

“During the Ukraine and Russia war, not only Indian students, those from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Nepal also held Indian flag to return safely. This is the might of India now,” he said.

“When Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister in 1986, he once said that if the central government sends 100 rupees then 15 rupees reach the last man. Today, there are more than 300 schemes, if we send Rs. 100, then the last man gets Rs 100. This is our niyat,” Ravi said.