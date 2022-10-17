BJP withdraws candidature of Murji Patel from Andheri bypolls day after Raj Thackeray appeals

In a development though in line with Maharashtra's political tradition, the BJP has decided to withdraw its candidature from the Andheri East bypolls, paving way for victory of the candidate pitted by Uddhav Thackeray.

In the elections slated for November 3, Rutuja Latke of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who is the joint candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was pitted against Murji Patel of BJP, who has the backing of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Athawale-led RPI (A).

The elections to this seat of Mumbai have been necessitated following the death of two-time MLA of Shiv Sena, Ramesh Latke, who passed away following a heart attack on May 11 while he was on a trip to Dubai.

The development comes a day after NCP President Sharad Pawar, MNS President Raj Thackeray and senior MLA Pratap Naik of Shinde-faction appealed for unopposed election of Rutuja.

It needs to be mentioned that in the past, on several occasions, in case of death of MLAs and MPs, their family members had been elected unopposed in bypolls like in case of Gopinath Munde, RR Patil among others.

“I am happy. I will go by party’s order,” said Patel.

"All political parties and workers feel that I should be elected unopposed and I am being elected unopposed. I am happy and I thank one and all," said Rutuja.