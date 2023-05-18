'BJP's plot' to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers, claims Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday claimed that local people foiled the BJP's plan to instigate a riot in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district.

Tension prevailed at Trimbakeshwar, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is located, earlier this week when a group of people belonging to another religion were accused of trying to force entry into the temple premises to offer incense.

"The tradition of offering incense to Trimbakeshwar has been going on for hundreds of years," Patole said, speaking to reporters here. "Villagers thwarted the BJP's plan to engineer riots by taking a conciliatory stand," he claimed.

Also Read: Temple bans entry of devotees in half pants, 'indecent' clothes in Maharashtra

Attempts were made to spoil the atmosphere in Sambhajinagar, Akola, Shevgaon, Ahmednagar and now Trimbakeshwar, the Congress leader alleged. It was worrisome that the BJP was creating religious tensions for political gains, but people of the state are wise and will not fall prey to these attempts, Patole said.

A Special Investigation Team was set up by deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the Trimbakeshwar incident even though there had been no forced entry into the temple, he said.

The SIT should probe the role of the BJP and affiliated outfits, the Congress leader demanded.

Noting that Dr B R Ambedkar had once launched satyagragha for gaining entry for Dalits in the Kalaram temple in Nashik, he said today an attempt was being made to spoil atmosphere in the same district. "The stand taken by the people of Trimbakeshwar has averted a major calamity," Patole said.