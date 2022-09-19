BKC ground allocated to Eknath Shinde for Dussehra rally

The political rivalry between the Shinde-led faction and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has become more intense over the issue of holding a public meeting on Dussehra at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. However, recently, Shinde has got permission to arrange a public gathering at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground on Dussehra.

This recent development might clear the way for Uddhav Thackeray to hold the Shiv Sena’s historic 'Dasara Melawa' at Shivaji Park, according to a Hindustan Times report.

As BKC ground has been allocated to Shinde now, Uddhav Thackeray and his allies are insisting on getting permission for Shivaji Park. Talking about this, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, “They (Shinde camp) have been given permission by the MMRDA to use the BKC ground. The MMRDA has allocated it to them as they were the first to apply for it. In that case, we applied first for the Shivteertha (as the Shivaji Park is referred to by Shiv Sainiks), and hence we must get immediate permission to use it.”

However, Shinde’s followers have been adamant on holding the rally at Shivaji Park. It is speculated that some more leaders and elected representatives from the Shiv Sena might join the Shinde group during the rally.