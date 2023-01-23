Blast in Goa resto-bar may have been caused by cylinder, say cops citing initial probe

Cylinder may have caused Goa resto-bar blast: Cops

The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 23 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:26 ist
The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A blast reported in a resto-bar in Mapusa in Goa may have been caused by a cylinder as per initial probe, a police official said on Monday.

The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony, some 9 kilometres from here, in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, he said.

"Initial reports suggest it was caused by a cylinder. There were no injuries as there was no one on the premises at the time of incident. Teams of forensic experts and bomb detection and disposal squads have sanitised the place. CCTV footage is being checked," the official added.

A probe was underway and more details will be had when it is complete, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said on Monday.

India News
Goa

