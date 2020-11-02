BMC adds 244 Covid-19 testing centres in Mumbai

In a major initiative, Mumbai’s civic body on Monday commissioned an additional 244 centres in India’s financial capital where Covid-19 tests would be conducted free of cost.

This takes the total number of state-run Covid-19 testing centres in Mumbai to more than 300, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Some of the centres will conduct RT-PCR tests, while other centres will conduct rapid antigen tests.

“The tests would be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon in all the 244 centres on a ‘walk in’ basis, free of cost,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

As on 1 November, the total progressive Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stand at 2,58,408, with 10,275 deaths.

The recovery rate now is 89 per cent, and the doubling rate is 171 days.

In Mumbai, more than 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

In addition to the 244 centres under the BMC's jurisdiction, 54 private medical laboratories in the municipal area are also already available for Covid-19 related medical testing facilities on a paid basis.

Citizens can get details of the testing centres by calling on the toll-free number 1916. The details can also be obtained from the Covid-19 dedicated link http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in.