BMC bats for Chase the Patient after Chase the Virus success in Mumbai to combat Covid-19

After the success of Chase the Virus model in combating Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Chase the Patient policy is being aggressively pursued in India’s financial capital.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a video on the implementation of Chase the Patient, that is being implemented for the last few weeks.

The financial capital of Mumbai is spread in two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, which totally comprises 24 wards. As part of the strategy, dedicated war rooms have been set up in each of the 24 wards in the city, according to Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

BMC’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that each ward has 10 dedicated ambulances and medical teams. Each ward has 30 dedicated phone lines. “The BMC is going to the patients and taking a call on the best possible way of treatment,” he said.

Once the call has been received, the medical teams attend to patients initially with a phone call and then personally visit them. The war rooms are coordinating the bed allotment.

After the examination, they are being suggested either to be home treatment or get admitted to hospitals. While CCC1 is for high-risk contacts, CCC2 is for mild and asymptomatic patients. Besides, patients are also being referred to the DCHC (oxygen facilities) and DCH (ICU/ventilator facilities).

It needs to be mentioned that BMC’s Chase the Virus is a hugely successful programme and is being implemented in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Covid-19 hotspots like Pune, Solapur, Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a Covid-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine.

The Chase the Virus and 4 Ts – tracing, tracking, testing and treating has won accolades from the WHO for controlling the viral pandemic in Dharavi, the largest slum cluster of Asia.

The Chase the Patient is an extension of the Chase the Virus programme.

BMC officials said that the patient or their families need not run around. "We will go to them. It's just a matter of a phone call," BMC officials said.