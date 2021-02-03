BMC official accidentally drinks hand sanitiser

In a bizarre incident, a top official of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) accidentally gulped hand sanitiser instead of water inside the civic headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The official, Ramesh Pawar, who is a joint municipal commissioner, drank hand sanitiser while he was making the final preparations to table BMC's annual education budget for 2021-22.

Realising something is amiss, Pawar rushed to the washroom and spit it out. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

This comes close on the heels of Sunday's incident in Yavatmal when sanitiser was given to a dozen kids instead of polio drops.