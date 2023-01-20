BMC polls: Modi visit spurs Shinde-Fadnavis to beat Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the bulge for local bodies polls in Maharashtra including the financial capital of Mumbai, the BJP and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena got back to business devising strategies to come to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The BJP-BSS combine aims to end the 25-year-old dominance of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the BMC, one of the biggest and richest civic bodies of India.

To further this mission, the BJP-BSS alliance promised a complete transformation of Mumbai in two to three years.

While the alliance would be halfway to the transformation story, the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections would take place.

At Thursday’s rally, Modi’s message was very clear on the issue of transformation of cities - that the Centre, State and urban local bodies need to be on the same page for all-round progress and speedy development.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s statement of “triple engine government” for urban centres is significant even as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, without naming Thackeray, spoke about the Shiv Sena betrayal after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections.

It is to be noted that Mumbai has several agencies and utilities, the prime being the BMC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the suburban railways.

“The projects that Modi launched were carefully picked up - dedication of two Metro lines and its integration with the first Metro line of Mumbai, the concretisation of roads to the tune of 400 km, redevelopment of three hospitals and sewage treatment plants. All these are like the people of Mumbai. The biggest problems that Mumbai faces are during the monsoon when there are potholes in roads, flooding, and issues of sewage and health. The event addressed all these issues,” political observers said.

“The BJP-BSS was clear and they are speaking of development and how the city has been taken to ransom by the Shiv Sena for the last 25 years ignoring the development issues but the Thackerays would have the benefit of the sympathy wave because of the worst rebellion in the party but what would work in these BMC elections is the alliances, which needs to be worked out and fine-tuned,” said a person close to the Thackeray family.

If one looks at the BMC, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has constantly been No. 1 in the BMC - 1997 (103 seats), 2002 (97 seats), 2007 (84 seats), 2012 (75 seats) and 2017 (84 seats).

However, a detailed analysis of party position in 2017 polls will show that Shiv Sena leads the tally with 84 followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (82) Congress (31), Nationalist Congress Party (9), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (7), Samajwadi Party (6), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (2) and others (6). This translates to the fact that the difference between the tally of Shiv Sena and BJP - the two former saffron allies - is just two seats.

There is a difference between 2017 and 2023 - then Shiv Sena and BJP were together but now Shiv Sena is divided.