BMC wants to use Wankhede Stadium as coronavirus quarantine centre

Reeling under the wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the Mumbai civic administration wants to use some of the facilities of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Among other things, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to create a quarantine facility. The BMC has already started correspondence with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

According to the letter of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav, who heads the A Ward, the stadium complex will be used for emergency staff of A Ward and quarantine of asymptomatic patients.

The Wankhende Stadium complex on the Marine Drive comprises of the stadium, the BCCI office, MCA office, MCA lounge and the Garware Club House.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the BMC is acquiring hotels, marriage halls, exhibition centres, banquet halls, club facilities under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The MCA has decided to extend support to the BMC. The ground has hosted several international matches including the 2011 World Cup finals between India and Sri Lanka.