Boat with AK-47 rifles spotted off Raigad coast in Maharashtra, probe under way

An abandoned boat with AK-47 rifles was seized near Harihareshwar beach in the Raigad district on Thursday morning leading to a high alert situation.

According to reports, three AK-47 rifles have been seized.

Security was beefed up across Maharashtra in the wake of upcoming festivals like the Krishna Janmashtami-Dahi Handi and ensuing Ganesh festival.

Alert was sounded in all the coastal districts including twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, North Konkan districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In Mumbai, where the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly is under way, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, reviewed the situation.

Top officials of the Raigad police and Anti-Terrorism Squad are investigating the matter.